BELO HORIZONTE, June 22 Javier Hernandez scored
two headers and missed a stoppage time penalty as Mexico notched
a 2-1 consolation win over Japan which sent their opponents home
pointless from the Confederations Cup on Saturday.
Both teams had already been eliminated after losing their
opening two Group A matches but the win may easy the pressure
slightly on Mexico coach Jose Manuel de la Torre, whose team
have also been unimpressive in the World Cup qualifiers.
Hernandez, who scored all three of Mexico's goals at the
tournament, put his side ahead in the 54th minute when he met
Andres Guardado's cross with a perfectly timed run and placed
his header past Eiji Kawashima.
He struck again 12 minutes later from close range after
Hiram Mier flicked on a corner at the near post.
Shinji Okazaki tapped in with four minutes left to give
Japan some hope of claiming their first point, but Mexico should
have restored their two-goal lead when they were awarded a
penalty for a foul on Hernandez.
The striker was guilty of a double miss as his kick was
saved by Kawashima and he then hit the crossbar from the
rebound.
Mexico deserved the win overall with Guardado also hitting
the post with a flying header five minutes before halftime.
