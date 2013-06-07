June 7 Factbox on the Mexican soccer team ahead of the June 15-30 Confederations Cup in Brazil:

FIFA world ranking (as at June 6): 17

Qualified: As CONCACAF champions

Best Confederations Cup results: Winners (as hosts) 1999;

3rd place 1995, 4th place 2005

Other major honours:

CONCACAF champions (nine times): 1965, 1971, 1977, 1993, 1996, 1998, 2003, 2009, 2011

Runners-up: 1967, 2007

Coach: Jose Manuel 'Chepo' de la Torre (appointed October 2010)

Prospects: Mexico top the final CONCACAF qualifying group but have won only one and drawn three of their opening four games and may yet struggle to reach the World Cup finals in Brazil next year.

Despite that the Mexican FA has said coach Chepo's job is safe and he must be hoping that promise holds good.

A number of the players who secured the gold medal in the London Olympics last year are in the squad and, if they find their form, Mexico could challenge for a semi-final spot from Group A which also includes hosts Brazil, Japan and Italy. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)