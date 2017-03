RIO DE JANEIRO, June 16 Andrea Pirlo celebrated his 100th international appearance in style by scoring from a 30-metre free kick as Italy began their Confederations Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over Mexico on Sunday.

Mario Balotelli won the game for Italy with a 78th minute goal after Pirlo's majestic effort had put them ahead and Javier Hernandez levelled for Mexico with a penalty.

The match was again played against the backdrop of teargas and rubber bullets as riot police confronted protesters outside the Maracana stadium.

A similar demonstration had marred Saturday's opening match between hosts Brazil and Japan in Brasilia. The protests are against the amount of public money being spent on staging the event and next year's World Cup. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)