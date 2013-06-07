June 7 Factbox on the Nigeria soccer team before the start of the Confederations Cup in Brazil from June 15-30:

FIFA World Ranking: (as at June 6): 31st

Qualified: As African champions

Best Confederations Cup result: 4th place, 1995

Other major honours:

African champions: 1980, 1994, 2013

Runners-up: 1984, 1988, 1990, 2000

Coach: Stephen Keshi (appointed November 2011)

Prospects: Nigeria played some good football to win the African Nations Cup in South Africa in February under inspirational coach Stephen Keshi, their former national team captain.

They have a good blend of experienced players and some developing youngsters but a busy World Cup qualifying campaign, which includes a match against Namibia on June 12, could leave them a little weary for the Confederations Cup.

However weary or jet-lagged they may be, they should win their opening match against Tahiti in Belo Horizonte on June 17 before facing Uruguay and world champions Spain. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)