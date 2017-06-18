KAZAN, Russia, June 18 Mexico claimed a 2-2 draw with Portugal in their Confederations Cup opener on Sunday with a last-gasp equaliser by Hector Moreno after Cedric seemed to have won the game for the European champions with a goal five minutes from time.

Portugal had an early effort controversially disallowed by the video referees but they eventually took the lead after 34 minutes through Ricardo Quaresma after a mistake by Carlos Salcedo let Cristiano Ronaldo through on goal.

The Portugal captain could not control the ball to shoot but his brilliant pass between three defenders left Quaresma free to round keeper Guillermo Ochoa and tap into the empty net.

Mexico equalised eight minutes later through a Javier Hernandez diving header after poor defending by the Portuguese. Raphael Guerreiro miskicked a cross into the box, allowing Carlos Vela to play the ball back in for Hernandez to score.

Portugal looked to have won when Cedric fired home a deflected shot but Moreno headed home a corner in added time to give Mexico a share of the points. (Writing by Andrew Downie; editing by Ken Ferris)