June 7 Factbox on the Spanish soccer team ahead
of the June 15-30 Confederations Cup in Brazil:
FIFA world ranking (as at June 6): 1st
Qualified: As world champions
Best Confederations Cup result: 3rd place 2009
Other major honours:
World champions: 2010
European champions: 1964, 2008, 2012
European runners-up: 1984
Coach: Vicente del Bosque (appointed July 2008)
Prospects: Twelve of the squad heading for Brazil were
involved in the 2008 and 2012 European championship successes
and the 2010 World Cup and there is a real determination to win
the only major honour not in the nation's trophy cabinet.
Coach Vicente del Bosque said that as Spain, along with
Brazil, are regarded as the favourites he wants to face the
South Americans in the final in Rio on June 30.
He has recalled goalkeeper Iker Casillas and striker
Fernando Torres to his squad and Spain should get through a
Group B section that also comprises Uruguay, Nigeria and Tahiti.
