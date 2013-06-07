June 7 Factbox on the Spanish soccer team ahead of the June 15-30 Confederations Cup in Brazil: FIFA world ranking (as at June 6): 1st Qualified: As world champions Best Confederations Cup result: 3rd place 2009 Other major honours: World champions: 2010 European champions: 1964, 2008, 2012 European runners-up: 1984 Coach: Vicente del Bosque (appointed July 2008) Prospects: Twelve of the squad heading for Brazil were involved in the 2008 and 2012 European championship successes and the 2010 World Cup and there is a real determination to win the only major honour not in the nation's trophy cabinet. Coach Vicente del Bosque said that as Spain, along with Brazil, are regarded as the favourites he wants to face the South Americans in the final in Rio on June 30. He has recalled goalkeeper Iker Casillas and striker Fernando Torres to his squad and Spain should get through a Group B section that also comprises Uruguay, Nigeria and Tahiti. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)