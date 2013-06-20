RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 Spain won by a landslide as expected but tiny Tahiti emerged with their reputations enhanced and their dignity intact despite a 10-0 loss to the world and European champions in the Confederations Cup on Thursday.

Fernando Torres scored four times, and missed a penalty, David Villa hit three, David Silva two and Juan Mata one as Spain scored double figures for the third time in their history.

The outcome of one of the most unlikely matches ever to take place in a senior FIFA competition was never in doubt and even Tahiti coach Eddy Etaeta said before the game his side's chances of winning were "quite impossible".

Despite the hammering, Tahiti played some attractive attacking football against a second-string Spain side that still contained some of the biggest names in European soccer including Juan Mata, Sergio Ramos and Pepe Reina.