FORTALEZA, Brazil, June 27 The Confederations Cup semifinal between Spain and Italy went into extra time on Thursday with neither team able to break the goalless deadlock after 90 minutes.

Italy had three good chances to score against the world champions in a lively first half but wasted them all with Christian Maggio the worst offender when he headed directly at Iker Casillas after 36 minutes.

The second half was tamer with fewer openings but Gerard Pique fluffed a good chance to win the game for Spain, blazing over from close range with full time approaching.

Both teams looked exhausted after 90 minutes in sapping heat and humidity. The winners will meet Brazil in Sunday's final in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Brian Homewood)