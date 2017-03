FORTALEZA, Brazil, June 27 World and European champions Spain reached the Confederations Cup final with a 7-6 penalty shootout win over Italy following a goalless draw in their semi-final on Thursday.

Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci was the only player to miss when he skied the 13th penalty of the contest high over the bar before Jesus Navas converted to send Spain through.

The victory extended Spain's record unbeaten run in competitive matches to 29 and set up the final which almost all neutrals wanted against hosts Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

Italy, who were the better team for periods against the world champions, will face Uruguay in the third-fourth place match in Salvador on the same day. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Brian Homewood)