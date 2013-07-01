(fixes typo in first par)

MADRID, July 1 Spain's 3-0 reverse to Brazil in the Confederations Cup final was a mere "blip" and they will be back in Brazil next year confidently chasing a second straight World Cup triumph, according to forward Fernando Torres.

The Spanish had a miserable night at a festive Maracana stadium on Sunday, as Sergio Ramos missed a second-half penalty and Gerard Pique was sent off with just over 20 minutes left for bringing down his new Barcelona team mate Neymar.

The defeat ended Spain's record run of 29 unbeaten competitive matches going back to a 1-0 loss to Switzerland at the 2010 World Cup and Torres said it served as a useful reminder that "you can't win all the time".

"Everybody thinks that Spain should win every match and reach every final but it's not as easy as that," the Chelsea striker, who won the tournament's Golden Shoe award, said on FIFA.com.

"This team doesn't need a wake-up call, nor do we need a defeat to regain our motivation," he added.

"If there is something positive to be taken from the match, it's this: it's confirmed something that we already knew, that it's not going to be easy to beat Brazil on their own patch.

"That said, in one year's time we'll be back here as world champions to defend what's ours."

Sunday's match in Rio de Janeiro turned in the 41st minute when Brazil centre back David Luiz slid in to conjure an incredible goal-line clearance and deny Pedro an equaliser.

Three minutes later, Neymar, voted player of the tournament, smashed a left-foot drive past Iker Casillas and when Fred netted his second of the night and Brazil's third early in the second period, there was no way back for Spain.

NOT MACHINES

"We must congratulate Brazil because they showed that they know how to play against Spain," Ramos told reporters.

"We have won a lot of important titles and one day, the moment has to arrive when you don't win," the Real Madrid defender added.

"We aren't machines. Our conscience is clear because we gave the best we had."

Spain top European World Cup qualification Group I by a point from France after five matches and play their remaining three games away to Finland in September and at home to Belarus and Georgia in October.

Securing a place at next year's finals should be a formality and Torres said the players were already looking forward to another crack at Brazil.

"Football is great for that, because you always get another chance," he said.

"One year from now, hopefully we'll be here and have a chance to make up for today, not necessarily to gain revenge on Brazil, but for our own sake.

"We're world champions and two-time European champions and have achieved something that no other team has ever done: won three major tournaments in a row.

"Next year we're coming over here to make it four." (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)