RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 Spain 10 Tahiti 0
-Confederations Cup Group B result
at Maracana Stadium
Halftime: 4-0; Att: 71,808
Scorers:
Spain: Fernando Torres 5, 33, 57, 78; David Silva 31, 89;
David Villa 39, 49, 64; Juan Mata 66
Missed penalty: Torres, Spain 78
Teams:
Spain: 23-Pepe Reina; 5-Cesar Azpilicueta, 2-Raul Albiol,
15-Sergio Ramos (22-Jesus Navas 46), 19-Nacho Monreal; 20-Santi
Cazorla (6-Andres Iniesta 76), 4-Javier Martinez, 21-David
Silva, 13-Juan Mata (10-Cesc Fabregas 69), 9-Fernando Torres,
7-David Villa
Tahiti: 1-Mikael Roche; 4-Teheivarii Ludivion, 10-Nicolas
Vallar, 17-Jonathan Tehau, 12-Edson Lemaire (20-Yannick Vero
73); 7-Heimano Bourebare (15-Lorenzo Tehau 69), 6-Henri Caroine;
3-Marama Vahirua, 2-Alvin Tehau (9-Teaonui Tehau 53), 13-Steevy
Chong Hue
Referee: Djamel Haimoudi (Algeria)
