RECIFE, Brazil, June 16 - Standings in Confederations Cup Group B after Spain's 2-1 win over Uruguay on Sunday: P W D L F A Pts Spain 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tahiti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uruguay 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Remaining fixtures (all times GMT) June 17 Tahiti v Nigeria Belo Horizonte (1900) June 20 Spain v Tahiti Rio de Janeiro (1900) June 20 Nigeria v Uruguay Salvador (2200) June 23 Nigeria v Spain Fortaleza (1900) June 23 Uruguay v Tahiti Recife (1900) (Compiled by Mike Collett; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)