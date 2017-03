June 22 Final standings in Confederations Cup Group A after Saturday's matches: Italy 2 Brazil 4 Japan 1 Mexico 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Brazil 3 3 0 0 9 2 9 Italy 3 2 0 1 8 8 6 Mexico 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 Japan 3 0 0 3 4 9 0 Previous results: June 15 Brazil 3 Japan 0 at Brasilia June 16 Mexico 1 Italy 2 at Rio De Janeiro June 19 Brazil 2 Mexico 0 at Fortaleza June 19 Italy 4 Japan 3 at Recife (Compiled by Josh Reich; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)