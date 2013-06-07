LONDON, June 7 Tahiti will take their place on soccer's world stage for the first time at the Confederations Cup in Brazil this month - but it won't be their last because in September the Pacific Ocean island is hosting FIFA's Beach Soccer World Cup.

"Many people are surprised we actually play football on grass and not just on the beach for fun, but we do, and we are improving at it," Henri Thierry Ariiotima, the president of the Tahiti FA, told Reuters at last week's FIFA Congress in Mauritius.

"Just being involved in the Confederations Cup really gives us the chance to improve and having to organise the Beach World Cup for FIFA with 16 teams proves we have the capacity and potential to play a real part in world football.

"We know our limitations and we know we face very hard opponents in the Confederations Cup, but playing the world champions at the Maracana is an impossible dream that has been made real. I just hope we get our tactics right.

"Of course we will probably lose, but we don't want to lose by too many goals."

Tahiti's almost surreal match against world and European champions Spain at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium on June 20 is the standout match of the group stages of the competition, which begins for the 138th-ranked FIFA nation on June 17 when they face African champions Nigeria in Belo Horizonte.

After playing Spain three days later, they face South American champions Uruguay in Recife on June 23, but whatever the outcome of those games just being there in the first place represents a huge achievement for coach Eddy Etaeta and his squad.

NO ILLUSIONS

He is under no illusions of what might happen in Brazil as his side have struggled for form and cohesion on a warm-up tour in Chile, losing 7-0 to Chile's Under-20 side on Tuesday.

"They are the South American champions at U-20 level and, in my opinion, will make a strong impression at the U-20 World Cup in Turkey," Etaeta said.

"But I really hope this defeat will act as a trigger for us and that we will react to it because we cannot play like that in Brazil."

Tahiti qualified for the Confederations Cup by winning the Oceania Nations Cup last year with a 1-0 final victory over New Caledonia to become the first side other than Australia and New Zealand to win the tournament since it began in 1973.

Australia's move away from the Oceania confederation (OFC) to the Asian confederation (AFC) in 2006 benefited smaller teams like Tahiti and New Caledonia, opening up a path to tournaments like the Confederations, and possibly ultimately the World Cup.

Soccer is Tahiti's most popular sport, with the island playing its first international in 1952, enjoying five title successes in the South Pacific Games over the years and supporting a two division national league structure that began in 1948.

However, none of the players are full-time and there is only one professional in the squad - forward Marama Vahirua, who is 33, a former French Under-21 international and has yet to play a senior international for Tahiti.

He has spent most of his career in France, was on loan at Greece's Panthrakikos last season and is a cousin of Pascal Vahirua who, at 16, was discovered by Auxerre coach Guy Roux while on holiday in Tahiti and spent a decade at Auxerre and played more than 20 times for France.

There are other family links too with four related players called Tehau: 24-year-old twins Lorenzo and Alvin, their elder brother Jonathan, 25, and their 20-year-old cousin Teaonui.

Between them they scored 15 goals on the way to winning the Oceania title.

Their free-scoring group stage wins, 10-1 against Samoa, 4-3 against New Caledonia and 4-1 against Vanuatu, suggest an attack-minded side happy to throw caution to the wind and entertain the fans.

Most of the players are in their early 20s with the majority coming from two clubs, AS Dragon and AS Tefana, who have shared the last four titles between them.

One of the team's strongest assets is the familiarity of the squad, but a run of poor results following their Oceania title success means they are out of the running for a return to Brazil and the World Cup finals next year.

President Ariiotima, who is on FIFA's Organising Committee for the Under-20 World Cup in Turkey this month and next, is not too unhappy about that because he never expected them to qualify, but it remains an ambition.

"We know the odds are stacked against us, but if we continue to improve, perhaps one day," he said, although he was quick to discount one rumour.

"I read somewhere that some of our players going to Brazil and are also playing in the Beach Soccer World Cup, but that is not true," he explained.

"We do have some excellent beaches in Tahiti, but the guys going to Brazil prefer to play on the grass." (Editing by Mark Meadows)