June 7 Factbox on the Tahiti soccer team before the start of the Confederations Cup in Brazil from June 15-30:

FIFA World Ranking (as at June 6): 138th

Qualified: As Oceania champions

Best Confederations Cup result: First time in the tournament

Honours:

Oceania Nations Cup champions: 2012

Runners-up: 1973, 1980, 1995

South Pacific Games: Champions 1966, 1975, 1979, 1983, 1995

Coach: Eddy Etaeta (appointed June 2010)

Prospects: Coach Eddy Etaeta admits that Tahiti will be looking to keep the goals they concede to an acceptable limit and not be embarrassed when they face Nigeria, Spain and Uruguay in their Group B games.

Clearly, by winning the Oceania championship last year, Tahiti are capable of scoring and defending well at their own level.

Marama Vahirua, who has had a long career in France, is their only professional but they lack any top level international experience and are unlikely to avoid defeat in any of their three games.

The prospect of facing world champions Spain at the Maracana adds a somewhat surreal feel to their first appearance on the world stage. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)