SAO PAULO Dec 1 Tahiti could create one of the biggest upsets in international soccer next June against Spain at the Confederations Cup in the Maracana but the likelihood is the match will enter folklore just because it is taking place.

In one of the most unlikely competitive tournament match-ups, Tahiti, ranked 139th in the world by FIFA, will play Vicente del Bosque's world and European champions at one of the most revered stadiums in their second group stage match.

Tahiti were surprise winners of the Oceania Nations Cup, beating New Caledonia to qualify for the Confederations Cup and join the likes of World Cup hosts Brazil, Spain and former World Cup winners Uruguay and Italy.

After being drawn to play Spain, Uruguay and yet to be decided 2013 African champions, coach Eddy Etaeta, told a news conference, his tiny country was determined to do the Pacific nations proud.

"This is something unbelievable for us, that this is happening to our small country of just 250,000 inhabitants," he told reporters after Saturday's draw.

Tahiti will play their opening match against the winners of next January and February's African championship in Belo Horizonte on June 17 and also face South American champions Uruguay in Recife in their final group match on June 23.

But it is their game with Spain at the Maracana, the venue for the 2014 World Cup final, that has captured the imagination.

Etaeta added: "To play in the Maracana Stadium - it's a myth, its a mythical stadium. It is extraordinary. On the other hand, Spain is a master of passing the ball, a great nation and they will get even better.

"We will try to defend as best we can and uphold our colours, limit getting goals against us and if we can score against Spain that will be very special, but we are already happy to be here."

"We know we are facing up against the greatest team in the world, we are playing against Uruguay, former world champions, Spain, the reigning world champions and the winner of the African competition.

"We realise what is ahead for us and we just hope that we will be able to cope and live up to the expectations of our country and represent all the nations of the Pacific."

Brazil's newly appointed coach Luiz Felipe Scolari was hugely enthusiastic about Tahiti's participation, although his side are unlikely to face them after being placed in the opposite group.

"Ït is fantastic that they are one of the teams in the Confederations Cup," said the man charged by the hosts with the task of winning the tournament and the World Cup next year.

"Even if they suffer some losses, it is fantastic for this country to be here." (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)