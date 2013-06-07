June 7 Factbox on the Uruguay soccer team before
the start of the Confederations Cup in Brazil from June 15-30:
FIFA World Ranking(as at June 6): 19
Qualified: As South American champions
Best Confederations Cup result: 4th place 1997
Other major honours:
World champions: 1930, 1950
South American champions (15): 1916, 1917, 1920, 1923
1924, 1926, 1935, 1942, 1956, 1959, 1967, 1983, 1987, 1995,
2011
Runners-up: 1919, 1927, 1939, 1941, 1989, 1999
Coach: Oscar Tabarez (appointed May 2006)
Prospects: The last time Uruguay took part in a major
competition in Brazil, outside of the Copa America, they won it
and sent Brazil spiralling into a national depression that
lasted for days.
That was in 1950 when they beat Brazil at the Maracana in
front of a world-record crowd of 205,000 to become world
champions.
It will not be quite the same time this time if they win the
Confederations Cup, but at the moment that is looking unlikely
as the South American champions are struggling with form, and
face an uphill battle to qualify for next year's World Cup.
Uruguay face world champions Spain, Tahiti and Nigeria in
Group B.
