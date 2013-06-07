June 7 Factbox on the Uruguay soccer team before the start of the Confederations Cup in Brazil from June 15-30: FIFA World Ranking(as at June 6): 19 Qualified: As South American champions Best Confederations Cup result: 4th place 1997 Other major honours: World champions: 1930, 1950 South American champions (15): 1916, 1917, 1920, 1923 1924, 1926, 1935, 1942, 1956, 1959, 1967, 1983, 1987, 1995, 2011 Runners-up: 1919, 1927, 1939, 1941, 1989, 1999 Coach: Oscar Tabarez (appointed May 2006) Prospects: The last time Uruguay took part in a major competition in Brazil, outside of the Copa America, they won it and sent Brazil spiralling into a national depression that lasted for days. That was in 1950 when they beat Brazil at the Maracana in front of a world-record crowd of 205,000 to become world champions. It will not be quite the same time this time if they win the Confederations Cup, but at the moment that is looking unlikely as the South American champions are struggling with form, and face an uphill battle to qualify for next year's World Cup. Uruguay face world champions Spain, Tahiti and Nigeria in Group B. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)