RECIFE, Brazil, June 15 - Uruguay cancelled a training session at the Arena Pernambuco ahead of their Confederations Cup opener against Spain but insisted it would not undermine their preparations for Sunday's match.

"We are used to these kinds of things," midfielder Cristian Rodriguez said after a closed training session on Saturday morning. "The match itself is more difficult."

Teams are usually allowed to train on the stadium pitch a day before their match, but Uruguay turned down that opportunity after two days of organisational problems.

On Thursday they were forced to work out in a local gym after their training pitch was rained out, and on Friday they had to negotiate heavy traffic caused by local authorities who decided to pave roads near the stadium in Recife.

Captain Diego Lugano said it took the team 90 minutes to get to the training session and 90 minutes to get back. "It's tiring," Lugano told reporters.

Rodriguez said Uruguay were looking forward to facing world champions Spain following victories against France and Venezuela in their last two matches.

"It is going to be a final," the Atletico Madrid player said. "We're coming off a couple of good results and I hope we can continue that."

The game will be the first in Group B, which also features Nigeria and Tahiti.

