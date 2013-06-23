SALVADOR, Brazil, June 23 Abel Hernandez grabbed four goals as Uruguay's reserves won 8-0 against Tahiti on Sunday, taking the South Americans into a Confederations Cup semi-final with Brazil and sending the Pacific islanders home after a third successive drubbing.

It took Uruguay less than two minutes to open the scoring when Hernandez rose unmarked to head home from a Nicolas Lodeiro corner.

Hernandez sprinted away from a static defence and volleyed past goalkeeper Gilbert Meriel on 24 minutes to add a second and Diego Perez got a third three minutes later when he was left with an open goal after his own header beat the keeper and came back off the post.

Hernandez netted his third and Uruguay's fourth on the stroke of halftime after he beat the offside trap and slotted home from an angle.

Uruguay increased their advantage in the 61st minute when Lodeiro turned Walter Gargano's cross into the net from close range. Hernandez grabbed Uruguay's sixth from a penalty after 67 minutes and substitute Luis Suarez completed the rout with a seventh and eighth in the 81st and 89th minutes. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Mark Meadows)