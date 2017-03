June 7 Confederations Cup final results since the competition began in 1992:

Date Venue Winners Runners-up

1992 Riyadh Argentina 3 Saudi Arabia 1

1995 Riyadh Denmark 2 Argentina 0

1997 Riyadh Brazil 6 Australia 0

1999 Mexico City Mexico 4 Brazil 3

2001 Yokohama France 1 Japan 0

2003 Paris France 1 Cameroon 0

2005 Frankfurt Brazil 4 Argentina 1

2009 Johannesburg Brazil 3 United States 2

Note: In 1992 and 1995 the competition was known as the King Fahd Cup and played in Saudi Arabia. The first official FIFA Confederations Cup was held in 1997.

(Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Mike Collett)