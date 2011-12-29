DUBAI Dec 29 Tighter rules should be
introduced by FIFA to stop European clubs from "stealing"
talented young players from other countries, England manager
Fabio Capello said on Thursday.
The Italian said the globalisation of football meant clubs
were filling their youth teams with players sourced from all
over the world, often to the detriment of their long-term
development.
"A line needs to be drawn," Capello told a football
conference in Dubai.
"Clubs are talent-scouting all over the world and are
stealing young players. FIFA should pass new rules. I've spoken
to (UEFA president Michel) Platini and in the future clubs will
be forbidden to steal players when they are very young."
FIFA does have a statute, Rule 19, banning the international
transfer of players under 18, but one aspect of it allows
transfers to take place if the player's parents move to the
country in which the new club is located for reasons not linked
to football.
A rule banning under-16 transfers exists as far as European
Union transfers are concerned, but this is often flouted through
other exceptions.
Top European clubs have long been accused of using financial
muscle to harvest the best young players from abroad with
English clubs and the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona in
Spain, often cited as doing so.
Ironically, one of the most famous examples of the practice
saw Cesc Fabregas leave Barcelona for Arsenal in 2003, at the
age of 16, with the Catalan club complaining that the English
club had poached him from their academy.
Fabregas returned to the Nou Camp this year for an initial
fee of 29 million euros ($37.54 million), a significantly larger
sum than Arsenal paid originally to prise him away.
But there have been many other examples and the Italian said
the rewards being offered to young players by the richest clubs
to sign with them were often too good to turn down.
"These clubs are offering players and their families a lot
of financial support. If the family is poor and it will
contribute to the family, they will be happy to move abroad," he
said.
Capello, 65, has vast experience of how the transfer system
affects young players having coached at Real Madrid, AC Milan,
AS Roma and Juventus before taking over as England manager in
2008. He is leaving the position after next year's European
Championship.
