ASUNCION Aug 26 The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has cast doubt on the location of next year's centenary Copa America by refusing to confirm it will be held in the United States as originally planned.

The 2016 cup was scheduled to be staged in the U.S. with 10 teams from CONMEBOL and six from CONCACAF, the North, Central American and Caribbean federation.

But a wide-reaching investigation into corruption inside FIFA appears to have cast doubt on the plans.

"We want to do it," CONMEBOL president Juan Angel Napout said after a meeting of executives in Paraguay on Wednesday.

"The 100 years are important and we have to celebrate. (The Copa) is on the official FIFA calendar and that is valued very highly.

"Originally, we want to keep going with what we've done, keep going with CONCACAF but we understand the moment they are going through and we are not going to force anyone to do anything," Napout said.

"What I can assure you is that the 100 years will be celebrated and that is going to be on the pitch."

CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb, who was a key player in organising the joint tournament, was arrested in May, along with Eugenio Figueredo and Nicolas Leoz, both of whom are ex-presidents of CONMEBOL.

They are three of nine ex-FIFA officials and five corporate executives indicted for racketeering, conspiracy and corruption by the U.S. Department of Justice in May.

The indictment made reference to several alleged bribes paid in connection to the hosting of the centenary tournament.

Napout said he would meet with CONCACAF officials on Thursday or Friday to further discuss joint plans.

Officials from the two confederations announced in May 2014 that the competition would be held in the U.S. over three weeks in June.

The Copa America first took place in 1916 and is the world's oldest international football tournament.

It is usually played every four years, with the last tournament held in Chile this tear and the next regular one due to be held in Brazil in 2019.

Some 24 U.S. cities bid to host matches in the centenary version.

CONCACAF officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis, Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)