ASUNCION Jan 26 Paraguayan Alejandro Dominguez was unanimously elected President of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on Tuesday after his only rival withdrew his candidacy.

Dominguez takes over from interim president Wilmar Valdez, who replaced Juan Angel Napout in December after he was arrested in Zurich.

Valdez withdrew his candidacy after failing to get enough support. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, Editing by Ed Osmond)