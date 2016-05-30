MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
May 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Copa America Group Stage matches on Monday Group Stage - Group A Saturday, June 4 (GMT) United States v Colombia (0130) Costa Rica v Paraguay (2100) Group Stage - Group B Saturday, June 4 (GMT) Haiti v Peru (2330) Group Stage - Group B Sunday, June 5 (GMT) Brazil v Ecuador (0200) Group Stage - Group C Sunday, June 5 (GMT) Jamaica v Venezuela (2100) Group Stage - Group C Monday, June 6 (GMT) Mexico v Uruguay (0000) Group Stage - Group D Monday, June 6 (GMT) Panama v Bolivia (2300) Group Stage - Group D Tuesday, June 7 (GMT) Argentina v Chile (0200)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.