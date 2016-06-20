MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
June 20 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Copa America play-offs matches on Monday Semifinal Wednesday, June 22 (GMT) United States v Argentina (0100) Semifinal Thursday, June 23 (GMT) Colombia v Chile (0000) Third-place play-off Sunday, June 26 (GMT) Loser SF 1 v Loser SF 2 (0000) Final Monday, June 27 (GMT) Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2 (0000)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.