UPDATE 1-Soccer-Milan held after rare Donnarumma mistake
MILAN, April 2 AC Milan's European hopes suffered a setback when they were held 1-1 at basement side Pescara on Sunday after a rare mistake by 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Copa America Group A matches on Friday Friday, June 12 Mexico 0 Bolivia 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chile 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Bolivia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, June 15 Ecuador v Bolivia (2100) Chile v Mexico (2330)
MILAN, April 2 AC Milan's European hopes suffered a setback when they were held 1-1 at basement side Pescara on Sunday after a rare mistake by 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
BARCELONA, April 2 Real Madrid tightened their grip on top spot by beating Alaves 3-0 at home in La Liga on Sunday to provisionally move five points ahead of nearest challengers Barcelona despite coach Zinedine Zidane making a string of changes in defence.