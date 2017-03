June 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Copa America Group C matches on Sunday Sunday, June 14 Brazil 2 Peru 1 Colombia 0 Venezuela 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 2 Venezuela 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Peru 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 4 Colombia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0