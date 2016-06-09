MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
June 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Copa America Group B matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 8 Brazil 7 Haiti 1 Ecuador 2 Peru 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Brazil 2 1 1 0 7 1 4 2 Peru 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 ------------------------- 3 Ecuador 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 4 Haiti 2 0 0 2 1 8 0 1-2: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 12 Ecuador v Haiti (2230) Monday, June 13 Brazil v Peru (0030)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.