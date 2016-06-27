PREVIEW-Soccer-Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
June 27 (Gracenote) - Result from the Copa America Final match on Sunday Final Monday, June 27 Argentina - Chile 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 2-4) Chile win 4-2 on penalties.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.
Feb 2 Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah of Kuwait will seek re-election to the FIFA Council after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) named him as one of eight candidates for the four spots available for the continent.