UPDATE 1-Soccer-Milan held after rare Donnarumma mistake
MILAN, April 2 AC Milan's European hopes suffered a setback when they were held 1-1 at basement side Pescara on Sunday after a rare mistake by 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Copa America matches on Saturday Saturday, June 13 Argentina 2 Sergio Aguero 29, Lionel Messi 35pen Paraguay 2 Nelson Haedo Valdez 60, Lucas Barrios 90 - - - Uruguay 1 Cristian Rodriguez 52 Jamaica 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 8,653 - - - Friday, June 12 Mexico 0 Bolivia 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,987 - - - Thursday, June 11 Chile 2 Arturo Vidal 67pen, Eduardo Vargas 84 Red Card: Matias Fernandez 90+2 Ecuador 0 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 14 Colombia v Venezuela (1900) Brazil v Peru (2130) Monday, June 15 Ecuador v Bolivia (2100) Chile v Mexico (2330) Tuesday, June 16 Paraguay v Jamaica (2100) Argentina v Uruguay (2330)
BARCELONA, April 2 Real Madrid tightened their grip on top spot by beating Alaves 3-0 at home in La Liga on Sunday to provisionally move five points ahead of nearest challengers Barcelona despite coach Zinedine Zidane making a string of changes in defence.