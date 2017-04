June 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Copa America Quarterfinal matches on Thursday Thursday, June 25 Bolivia 1 Marcelo Moreno 84pen Peru 3 Jose Paolo Guerrero 20,23,74 - - - Wednesday, June 24 Chile 1 Mauricio Isla 81 Uruguay 0 Red Card: Edinson Cavani 63, Jorge Fucile 88 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,304 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, June 26 Argentina v Colombia (2330) Saturday, June 27 Brazil v Paraguay (2130)