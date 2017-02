UPDATE 1-Soccer-Italian Cup quarterfinal summaries

Feb 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Italian Cup Quarterfinal matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 1 AS Roma 2 Edin Dzeko 68, Francesco Totti 90+7pen Cesena (II) 1 Luca Garritano 73 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,000 - - - Tuesday, January 31 Inter Milan 1 Marcelo Brozovic 84 Red Card: Miranda 54 Lazio 2 Felipe Anderson 20, Lucas Biglia 56pen Red Card: Stefan Radu 76 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,757 - - -