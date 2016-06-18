Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
June 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Copa America Quarterfinal matches on Friday Friday, June 17 Peru 0 Colombia 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 79,194 Penalty Shootout: 2-4 - - - Thursday, June 16 United States 2 Clint Dempsey 22, Gyasi Zardes 65 Red Card: Jermaine Jones 52 Ecuador 1 Michael Arroyo 74 Red Card: Antonio Valencia 52 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 47,322 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 18 Argentina v Venezuela (2300) Sunday, June 19 Mexico v Chile (0200)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.