June 22 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Copa America play-offs matches on Tuesday United States 0 Argentina 4 Ezequiel Lavezzi 3, Lionel Messi 32, Gonzalo Higuain 50,86 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 70,858 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, June 23 Colombia v Chile (0000) Sunday, June 26 Loser SF 1 v Loser SF 2 (0000) Monday, June 27 Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2 (0000)