PREVIEW-Soccer-Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, June 26 Chile upset favourites Argentina with a a penalty shootout victory in the Copa America final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday to retain their title in the world's oldest continental soccer competition.
With the dynamic Artur Vidal back after suspension, Chile earned themselves bragging rights as South America's dominant team as they beat heavyweights Argentina on penalties for a second straight year in the tournament decider.
The two sides were deadlocked 0-0 after 90 minutes and also after another half an hour of extra time in a match where both teams were reduced to 10 men in the first half. (Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.
Feb 2 Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah of Kuwait will seek re-election to the FIFA Council after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) named him as one of eight candidates for the four spots available for the continent.