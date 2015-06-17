LA SERENA, Chile, June 17 Sergio Aguero trained normally on Wednesday, dispelling fears he damaged his shoulder when diving to head the only goal in Argentina's 1-0 win over Uruguay at the Copa America.

The striker held his shoulder in pain after scoring his second goal of the tournament in the 55th minute of Tuesday's match at La Serena, and again when he was substituted, but it turned out to be no more than a knock.

The win put Argentina joint top of Group B with Paraguay on four points after two matches with Uruguay a point behind them.

Coach Gerardo Martino will have to sit out Saturday's final group match against bottom team Jamaica at Vina del Mar after being handed a one-match suspension.

Martino was sent to the stands by Brazilian referee Sandro Ricci for dissent during the win over Uruguay. (Reporting by Santiago Torres, writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Peter Rutherford)