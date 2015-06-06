SANTIAGO, June 6 Profile of the Bolivia team for the Copa America:

Previous appearances at finals: 24 (first in 1926)

Best performance: Winners: 1963

Drawn in Group A with Chile, Ecuador and Mexico

FIFA ranking on June 4: 89

- - -

Coach:

Mauricio Soria

The 49-year-old is a former goalkeeper who made 23 appearances for his country.

Over the course of his playing and coaching career, he has played pretty much for every club in Bolivia and, unusually, never ventured abroad.

As a coach, has won domestic titles with Real Potosi, Wilstermann and The Strongest.

Soria is another South American coach who has been heavily influenced by former Argentina and Chile coach Marcelo Bielsa and has moved his side away from their traditionally defence-orientated game.

- - -

Player to watch:

Marcelo Martins

Born to a Brazilian father and Bolivian mother, Martins was raised in Brazil, began his professional career there and even played for the Brazilian under-18 team.

Leading scorer in the Libertadores Cup for Cruzeiro with eight goals in 2008, the 27-year-old has enjoyed mixed fortunes at club level, winning national titles in Ukraine and Brazil interspersed with unhappy spells at other clubs.

His career has taken him to Cruzeiro, Gremio and Flamengo in Brazil, plus Shakhtar Donetsk, Werder Bremen and Wigan Atheltic and he is now in China with Changchung Yatai.

He has scored 12 goals for his country, although the last was two years ago.

- - -

Goalkeepers: Romel Quinonez (Bolivar), Hugo Suarez (Blooming), Jose Penarrieta (Oriente Petrolero)

Defenders: Miguel Hurtado (Blooming), Leonel Morales (Blooming), Cristian Coimbra (Blooming), Marvin Bejarano (Oriente Petrolero), Ronald Raldes (Oriente Petrolero), Edemir Rodriguez (Bolivar), Ronald Eguino (Bolivar), Edward Zenteno (Wilstermann)

Midfielders: Danny Bejarano (Oriente Petrolero), Walter Veizaga (The Strongest), Alejandro Chumacero (The Strongest), Damir Miranda (Bolivar), Sebastian Gamarra (AC Milan), Damian Lizio (O'Higgins), Martin Smedberg (IFK Gothenburg)

Forwards: Alcides Pena (Oriente Petrolero), Pablo Escobar (The Strongest), Jhasmani Campos (Bolivar), Marcelo Martins (Chanchung Yatai), Ricardo Pedriel (Mersin) (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Justin Palmer)