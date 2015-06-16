SANTIAGO, June 16 Brazil have learnt lessons from their tight 2-1 win over Peru and are ready to face a Colombia side that needs to get some points on the board in their Copa America tie in Santiago, Brazil goalkeeper Jefferson said on Tuesday.

Brazil went behind in the third minute against Peru but equalised moments later and then stunned their opponents with an injury-time winner.

The unexpectedly tough match has taught them lessons for Wednesday's clash in what is shaping up to be one of the toughest Copa Americas for some time, the Botafogo keeper said.

"The good thing was that we showed we didn't despair," said Jefferson.

"Against Peru, we started a goal down, we got the goal back quickly and we managed to get the win in the end thanks to our patience.

"This is one of the most difficult Copa Americas that Brazil has faced, with teams that are surprising, but we expected that and so we have to be focused in every game."

Colombia come into the match after unexpectedly losing their opener 1-0 against neighbours Venezuela.

Brazil coach Dunga warned that the Colombians, who boast top players such as James Rodriguez, Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado, will be difficult opponents.

"I don't think Colombia's defeat changes the tactical aspect," Dunga told reporters. "A team can alter some things but one game, one defeat doesn't change everything.

"The key to the game is the players' qualities. The technical aspect is fine but the difference comes in the talent of the players involved," Dunga said.

Brazil beat Colombia 2-1 in the quarter finals of the 2014 World Cup and then again 1-0 in Dunga's first match in charge in a September friendly.

Since that friendly triumph, Brazil have won 11 straight matches, conceding just three goals in the process. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Toby Davis)