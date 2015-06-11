SAO PAULO, June 11 A first-half goal from Roberto Firmino was enough to give Brazil a 1-0 win over Honduras in their last Copa America warm up match on Wednesday, but the South Americans lost first-choice fullback Danilo for the tournament.

Barcelona fullback Dani Alves, who was left out of Dunga's original squad, was called up to replace him, the Brazilian Football Confederation said after the game.

"Coach Dunga has called up right-back Daniel Alves for the 2015 Copa America," the CBF said in a short statement posted on their web site.

"Danilo, who suffered a knock to his right ankle, has pulled out and will leave the squad on Thursday."

The change came after an uneventful 1-0 win in the southern city of Porto Alegre.

Brazil opened the scoring in 33 minutes with a lovely flowing move started by Filipe Luis in his own half.

The Chelsea fullback stormed forward, exchanged a one-two with Philippe Coutinho and laid the ball off to Roberto Firmino to slot home between the legs of the advancing goalkeeper.

It was one of the few exciting moments in what was an untidy match played in almost constant rainfall.

Striker Neymar, who was last to join the squad after playing in Barcelona's Champions League win over Juventus on Saturday, started on the bench but played the second half.

Santos striker Robinho was also given a run in an uneventful second half.

"I think it was worth it," Robinho said.

"We are almost ready, we are growing each game, we have the same base and the trend is for that to continue."

The result takes Brazil's winning streak to 10 games since Dunga took over as coach after the 7-1 hammering by Germany in the World Cup semi-final last year.

They have conceded just two goals in the year since.

Brazil play Peru in their Group C opener in Temuco on Sunday before meeting Colombia and Venezuela.

The tournament begins on Thursday when Chile play Ecuador. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)