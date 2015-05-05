RIO DE JANEIRO May 5 A training ground injury has ruled Chelsea midfielder Oscar out of Brazil's squad for next month's Copa America in Chile, coach Dunga said on Tuesday.

"Oscar got an injury in his last training session with Chelsea, we spoke with (Chelsea manager Jose) Mourinho and the doctor at Chelsea and his recuperation will take time and he won't be at his best during the Copa America," Dunga told reporters.

"After the Copa America we have the World Cup qualifiers, and we thought it best for him to be ready for the qualifiers."

Brazil kick off their Copa America campaign against Peru on June 14 and then face Colombia and Venezuela.

