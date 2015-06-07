SAO PAULO, June 7 Brazil took their winning run under coach Dunga to nine on Sunday when first-half goals gave them a comfortable 2-0 win over Mexico in Sao Paulo.

A week before they kick off their Copa America campaign against Peru, Brazil dominated a poor warm up match though there was a moment of brilliant by Philippe Coutino when they opened the scoring after 27 minutes.

The Liverpool midfielder dropped a shoulder and wafted past a Mexican defender before slotting the ball home from a tight angle to notch his first international goal.

Diego Tardelli doubled their lead nine minutes later after good work by Elias. The Corinthians midfielder nutmegged a Mexican defender and his pass left Tardelli with the simplest of finishes from six yards.

"It was good to come home and play at home again," said central defender David Luiz. "We're happy with the win and way we won."

The game was played at a slow pace, especially in a second half that had 12 substitutions and hardly a shot at goal.

Mexico were without Carlos Vela and Javier Hernandez, both of whom were rested for next month's Gold Cup in the US.

Brazil, meanwhile, were missing Neymar, who was celebrating Barcelona's Champions League triumph over Juventus.

The win means Brazil have won all nine of their games since Dunga took over in the wake of their 2014 World Cup 7-1 humiliation by Germany, a run that includes victories over Colombia, Chile, Argentina and France.

Brazil now play one more friendly against Honduras on Wednesday before heading to Chile. They kick off their Copa America campaign against Peru on June 14 before further Group C games against Venezuela and Colombia.

Mexico's first Copa match is against Bolivia on June 12. They also face Ecuador and hosts Chile. (Editing by Mitch Phillips)