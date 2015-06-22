RIO DE JANEIRO, June 22 Brazil have decided not to appeal against the four-game ban that will keep Neymar out of the Copa America but the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) hit out at CONMEBOL for their harsh treatment of the forward.

"In a meeting held on Sunday night between Neymar and the technical commission it was decided that the CBF will accept CONMEBOL's decision to suspend the player for four games, a ruling that puts him out the Copa America," the CBF said in a statement.

"The technical commission and the player hopes that CONMEBOL adopt the same rigour they used in punishing Neymar in all their competitions."

Neymar was banned for four matches after getting a yellow card, a straight red and then showering the referee with abuse during and after Wednesday's game with Colombia.

Brazil lost the match 1-0, their first defeat in 12 games.

Many Brazilians felt the suspension was harsh given Neymar's reputation and the lack of any violent play.

The player was in the ground on Sunday night to see Brazil beat Venezuela, a result that took them to the top of Group C and into a quarter-final tie with Paraguay on Saturday.

However, the 23-year-old will not be there to support his team mates and will take a break after what has been a long season in which he stood out for all-conquering Barcelona who won a treble of trophies including the Champions League.

"Neymar leaves the delegation's base at the Sheraton Hotel in Santiago this Monday," the CBF added. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Ken Ferris)