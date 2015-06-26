SANTIAGO, June 26 Brazil are expecting Paraguay to adopt a counter-attacking strategy in Saturday's Copa America quarter-final in Concepcion, full back Filipe Luis said on Friday.

Paraguay are one of three unbeaten teams in the tournament and have conceded only three goals in three matches, two of them to Argentina in their 2-2 opening-game draw.

"They defend well and look to win games on the counter-attack," Chelsea defender Filipe Luis told a news conference. "We have to be alert at all times so they don't outnumber us coming forward."

Paraguay are often dubbed the underachievers of South American football but they have tightened up since Argentine Ramon Diaz took over as coach and have used a counter-attacking approach allied to their traditionally tough defence.

Brazil lost to Paraguay at the same stage in the last edition in what was viewed as one of the most remarkable matches in Copa America history.

It ended 0-0 but all four Brazil players missed their penalties in the shootout, including Thiago Silva and Robinho, both of whom could play on Saturday.

Filipe Luis said that match was irrelevant to Saturday's encounter.

"I can't really remember it but I know we lost on penalties," he said. "You can't compare the two. Tomorrow is another game, completely different, under different circumstances."

Brazil have huffed and puffed their way through the competition this time.

They needed a last-minute goal to overcome Peru in their opener and were then downed 1-0 by Colombia in a game made memorable by Neymar's sending-off and subsequent four-match ban that forced him out of the tournament.

Brazil eventually qualified top of Group C by beating Venezuela 2-1.

Paraguay finished second in Group B behind Argentina. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Tony Jimenez)