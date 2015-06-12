SANTIAGO, June 12 Chile got the three points they needed from their opening Copa America match but will have to improve if they are to stage a serious bid for their first title.

They needed over an hour to break down a stubborn Ecuador side in Santiago's national stadium on Thursday and when they finally did, their goal came from the penalty spot.

Second-half substitute Eduardo Vargas added a late second to seal a 2-0 win, but overall it was a workmanlike start from the hosts.

"We won, maybe not as spectacularly as people would have liked, but the result was fair," coach Jorge Sampaoli said.

Midfielder Arturo Vidal, who scored the penalty, acknowledged that Chile will need to improve significantly if they are to challenge the likes of Argentina and Brazil for the Copa title.

"The first match is always difficult due to nerves. It always takes a little bit more (to win it)," he said.

Chile have developed a habit of dominating matches but struggling to find the back of the net.

Despite the tremendous talents of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez and Juventus's Vidal, they have often lacked an out-and-out striker.

Vargas has shown signs he could be that man. He combines well with Sanchez and gave an extra boost to the Chilean front line after coming on at halftime against the Ecuadorians.

The Chileans face Mexico on Monday in their next Group A match and will be without Fiorentina midfielder Matias Fernandez, who made a late appearance against Ecuador only to be sent off in the closing minutes.

The Mexicans take on Bolivia on Friday in their opening match of the competition. (Reporting by Javier Leira; writing by Gideon Long; editing by Toby Davis)