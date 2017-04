SANTIAGO, June 5 Huracan forward Edson Puch has pulled out of Chile's Copa America squad with a thigh muscle injury and been replaced by Francisco Silva of Club Bruges.

"(Puch) has a hamstring tear in his right thigh muscle... and needs a recovery process that is too long to take part in the tournament," Chile's ANFP football federation said in a statement on Friday.

Coach Jorge Sampaoli opted for an experienced replacement by calling up 29-year-old Bruges midfielder Silva, who has played for Chile at the previous Copa America in 2011 and last year's World Cup finals.

Chile, who are hosting the June 11-July 4 tournament, meet Ecuador in the opening match next Friday. They also face Bolivia and Mexico in Group A. (Reporting by Javier Leira; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Toby Davis)