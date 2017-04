SANTIAGO, June 17 Midfielder Arturo Vidal will not be suspended from Chile's Copa America squad despite being charged with drunk driving following a car crash, coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Wednesday.

"He made a mistake that isn't such a determining factor as to exclude him," Sampaoli told a news conference at Chile's training camp in Santiago. "What we need is to include him."

Vidal was charged with drunk driving after crashing his red Ferrari on Tuesday night, following an afternoon off from training. He is expected to start Chile's final Group A match against Bolivia on Friday. (Reporting by Gideon Long; Editing by David Gregorio)