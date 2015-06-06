SANTIAGO, June 6 If Colombia can keep up the momentum from last year's World Cup they could challenge favourites Brazil and Argentina and hosts Chile for the 2015 Copa America and add to their only title won on home soil in 2001.

The chance to see the Colombians in competitive action for the first time since last year's finals, where their free-flowing football made them one of the most entertaining of the 32 participants, should be one of the highlights in Chile.

Coach Jose Pekerman is still in charge and has kept the core of his squad together, minus central defender Mario Yepes who has retired from internationals.

Pekerman will this time be able to call on striker Radamel Falcao, who missed the World Cup through injury.

However, his lacklustre season at Manchester United means he could find himself fighting with Jackson Martinez, Carlos Bacca and Teo Gutierrez for a place in the starting lineup.

The centre of defence remains a headache and, with Cristian Zapata, who played alongside Yepes in Brazil, struggling to get into a poor AC Milan side, Pekerman might instead opt for youngsters Eder Balanta and Jeison Murillo.

Another worry is in midfield where the absence of the injured Fredy Guarin is a significant blow.

Naturally, the form of attacking midfielder James Rodriguez, the inspiration behind the World Cup performance, will be key to Colombia's hopes.

After a season in the shadows of Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, the 23-year-old may thrive back in the spotlight, which will be good news for Colombia and the tournament as a whole. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ken Ferris)