SANTIAGO, June 6 Ecuador need to reunite and get over the recriminations which followed their disappointing World Cup performance last year if they improve on a shocking recent record at the Copa America.

Ecuador were the only South American team eliminated in the group stage in Brazil and their early exit was followed by reports of bickering in the camp over bonus money.

Forward Antonio Valencia denied there was trouble, saying each player had agreed to be paid a percentage calculated on the amount of time he had played during the World Cup qualifiers.

However, Jefferson Montero gave an interview in which he said that some of the squad were too focused on money.

Both players were left out of the post-World Cup friendlies under caretaker coach Sixto Vizuete but are back under new coach Gustavo Quinteros, a former Bolivia international appointed on a long-term basis in March to replace Reinaldo Rueda.

Ecuador have played at three of the last four World Cups, having never appeared before 2002, however the Copa America has turned into something of a bogey tournament for them.

They have been eliminated at the first hurdle in every tournament since 1997 and failed to win a game on their last three appearances. They have to go back to 2001 to find their last success, a 4-0 victory over Venezuela. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)