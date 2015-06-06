SANTIAGO, June 6 Profile on the Ecuador team for the Copa America:

Previous appearances: 24 (first in 1939)

Best performance: Fourth place (1959, 1993)

Drawn in Group A with Chile, Bolivia and Mexico

FIFA ranking on June 4: 31

- - -

Coach:

Gustavo Quinteros

The 50-year-old came to Ecuador in 2012 to coach Guayaquil side Emelec and quickly made an impact, leading the Electrics to successive Ecuadorean championship titles in 2013 and 2014.

That was enough to persuade the Ecuadorean federation that he was the man to replace Reinaldo Rueda, who stepped down after the 2014 World Cup, and he took charge in March, taking over from caretaker coach Sixto Vizuete.

Born in Argentina, Quinteros took out Bolivian nationality after moving there to play club football. He played for his adopted country on their last World Cup appearance in 1994 and coached them from 2010 to 2012.

His coaching career has also taken him to San Lorenzo and San Martin in Argentina and Blooming, Bolivar and Oriente Petrolero in Bolivia.

- - -

Key player:

Jefferson Montero

Usually to be found on the left wing, Montero's speed, trickery and electric finishing make him an instant crowd pleaser and he can be unplayable on his day.

The 25-year-old has shown plenty of flashes of his ability during his first season with English Premier League Swansea City, although some nagging injuries have hampered his progress.

His early career was hampered by a rather too many club changes. Already, he has played at Emelec and Independiente Jose Teran at home, been loaned to Sinaloa in Mexico, moved to Villarreal in Spain, then loaned to Levante and Betis.

He finally settled down by spending two years at Morelia in Mexico before earning a move to Swansea, helping them enjoy a season way above expectations.

- - -

Goalkeepers: Alexander Dominguez (LDU Quito), Esteban Dreer (Emelec), Librado Azcona (Independiente del Valle)

Defenders: Juan Carlos Paredes (Watford), Frickson Erazo (Gremio), Gabriel Achilier, Oscar Bagui, Jhon Narvaez (all Emelec), Walter Ayovi (Pachuca), Arturo Mina, Mario Pineda (Independiente del Valle)

Midfielders: Cristhian Noboa (PAOK Salonika), Renato Ibarra (Vitesse Arnhem), Osbaldo Lastra (Emelec), Fidel Martinez (UNAM Pumas), Jonathan Gonzales (UG Leones Negros), Michael Arroyo (America), Juan Cazares (Banfield), Pedro Quinonez (Emelec)

Forwards: Enner Valencia (West Ham United), Jaime Ayovi (Godoy Cruz), Jefferson Montero (Swansea City), Miler Bolanos (Emelec)