SANTIAGO, July 4 The final of the Copa America went into extra time on Saturday after the first 90 minutes between Chile and Argentina ended goalless.

The match was marked more by perspiration than inspiration as both sides struggled to create clear chances.

Hosts Chile have never won the Copa in its 99-year history while Argentina are bidding to win the tournament for a record-equalling 15th time. (Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Tony Jimenez)